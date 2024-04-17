GOP Rep. Armstrong on Attempts to Oust Speaker Johnson: ‘I Don’t Know Who Would Want the Job at This Point’

Representative Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that his fellow Republicans pushing an effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) did not have a replacement plan.

Mitchell said, “I want to ask you about what the Speaker has announced today, that there will be a Saturday vote on separate votes but one rule for the package, but separate votes on Ukraine, on Israel, and on Republican priorities. Do you support that? Or are you supporting Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene in the efforts to take him down? Clearly, he will need Democratic votes to get those passed.”

Armstrong said, “I do not support removing Mike as speaker. I think he has the hardest job in politics. I had the opportunity to come into Congress and serve with Mike. I think he has an incredibly tough job. He is doing it well. He made a call. The first question is whether they can get the rule on a committee. Second question is whether the rule gets on the floor. It does give every member an opportunity to vote on each of those issues. I think, particularly with Ukraine aid, the text that we see today will be really important. There are varying views amongst our conference, and I think on both sides of the aisle about what that looks like. We have made a play call. He will move forward with it. I disagree with the majority voting against rules in general.”

When asked why he supports Johnson, Armstrong said, “I’m standing with the Speaker because I actually consider him a friend, and I think he is trying to do the toughest job in politics, and I think given all the circumstances, he’s doing it very admirably.”

He added, “By throwing ourselves into chaos without having any kind of real succession plan — I mean, just to be honest, I don’t know who would want the job if this succeeds at this point.”

