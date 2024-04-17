MSNBC’s Wallace to George Conway: Your Tweets Drove Trump ‘Batsh*t Crazy’

[WARNING: Adult Language]

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace told lawyer George Conway Wednesday on her show “Deadline” that his tweets drove former President Donald Trump “batshit crazy.”

Discussing the Manhattan criminal trial, Conway said, “It is very quiet downtown. There wasn’t a lot going on except for the tv sets and some barriers here and there. It was all a perfectly normal day in lower Manhattan surprisingly.”

He added, “It was so ordinary. And sometimes, the battle is to stay awake during a trial and there wasn’t– it really wasn’t that interesting, which was the best thing about it because it showed that this could be normal. It’s normal to hold somebody to account.”

Wallace said, “You have an interesting perspective on how thin-skinned Donald Trump is. Your tweets drove him batshit crazy. It’s a little early in the broadcast to swear. I don’t know how else to say it. So you, on Twitter, drove him out of his mind.”

Conway said, “Yes. He can’t help himself but emotionally react to things. He’s a narcissistic sociopath, and that’s the thing everyone has to kind of get used to. It’s the reason why you cannot normalize him. You cannot treat him like a normal human being because he’s not. He is unwell. And that is why he can’t follow– he’s not going to be able to follow his lawyers’ directions.”

