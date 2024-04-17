Pelosi: I Question if Netanyahu Is ‘Capable of Peace’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that she has “always questioned” whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “was capable of peace,” and that there needs to be an investigation beyond the one Israel is doing on the strike that killed World Central Kitchen workers in order for Israel to get more weapons.

Pelosi said, “Netanyahu has to come around. He has not been a peace-oriented person. I’ve always questioned that for decades now as to whether he could — was capable of peace, wanted to do peace, or was afraid of peace. And I feel so sad about what happened on October 7. It was brutal what Hamas, which is a terrorist organization, did in Israel was horrible, and the response that Israel has made is one that has serious humanitarian concerns. And so, we’d like to see support for Israel to defend itself. That’s in our interests for them to be secure in that dangerous neighborhood, but also for us to prevent starvation and famine and dehydration among children and families.”

She added, “Well, what we have said in a letter a week or so ago was that there has to be an investigation of how that happened, and we shouldn’t be giving any more weapons until that happens. Now, the Israelis are conducting an investigation. I myself think we have to go beyond that. I think there should be an independent investigation of how that happened. It was beyond the pale. But nonetheless, the letter that we sent was very discrete in terms of, you must investigate this, because we need to know how this could have happened.”

