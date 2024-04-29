Dem Rep. Phillips: Lack of Consequences at All Levels of Education Led to Campus Chaos

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) stated that the issues on college campuses over the past week indicate that “we have a crisis of consequences in this country, … generations growing up without consequence, thinking anything is fair game, and I think it is time for universities and institutions of higher learning, high schools, elementary schools to reinstate some degree of consequence while supporting the right to free speech.”

Phillips said, “I think this has been brewing on campuses for some time, and I just want to note for everybody, thank goodness we live in America, where we have the right to congregate, we have the right to protest and register our complaints without fear of being imprisoned by our political foes, at least so far. On the other hand, we have a crisis of consequences in this country, and I think that is the real story here, generations growing up without consequence, thinking anything is fair game, and I think it is time for universities and institutions of higher learning, high schools, elementary schools to reinstate some degree of consequence while supporting the right to free speech. And two things can be true at once in the United States. I think this is a perfect example of it, but I’m concerned, and as a Jewish American in particular, the disgusting antisemitic signs and chants that I’ve seen concurrent with these protests [are] enough to make anybody nauseous, and I have to say, that’s the beauty of living in the United States, anything goes, but it’s awfully difficult.”

He added, “I think there has got to be a little bit of a reckoning as to what information is being shared with students. I think TikTok has a lot to do with this, Greta.”

Later, Phillips said that while it’s late, he is glad that Columbia is finally dealing with the demonstrations on its campus.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett