Nolte: 79% Support Israel’s War Against Hamas, Want Terror Group Removed

Despite the best efforts of the corporate media and academia, a huge majority of Americans still side with Israel in its ongoing war with Hamas. People also believe Israel is doing everything possible to minimize civilian casualties.

By a margin of 79 to 21 percent, a Harvard Caps Harris Poll of 1,660 registered voters found that those surveyed support Israel over the terrorist outlet Hamas. By a clear majority of 69 to 31 percent, registered voters said they believe Israel is trying to minimize civilian casualties.

By another clear majority of 66 to 34 percent, those surveyed said they would only support a ceasefire if the hostages held by Hamas are released and Hamas is removed from power over Gaza. In other words, Americans are not fooled by the left’s ceasefire talk. They understand the war must be won over Hamas or the war will just reignite down the road.

On the specific question of if Hamas should be removed entirely from Gaza or allowed to continue to govern, by a 78 to 22 percent margin, voters want Hamas removed.

If President Joe Biden had his way, Israel would declare a ceasefire today and Hamas would continue to govern Gaza. No sane or decent person wants that.

On the current question of whether or not Israel should go into the Hamas stronghold of Rafah to finish the war, 76 percent said yes, while only 24 percent said no.

Beside the topline numbers showing His Fraudulency Joe Biden losing to former President Donald Trump by six points in November, there is more bad news for Hunter’s dad. When asked if the Biden administration’s decision to withhold weapons from Israel will make things better or worse, most said worse.

“Biden has said he will not provide weapons to Israel if it moves forward with a military operation in Rafah,” the pollsters stated, and then asked, “Do you think such statements mainly embolden Hamas and backers like Iran to continue the war,” or will Biden’s threat to withhold weapons “end the war by preventing Israeli action against Hamas?”

By a margin of 56 to 44 percent, people said Biden’s actions will embolden the bad guys.

When asked if Biden’s statements about withholding weapons “help or hurt ongoing negotiations to get the hostages back,” by a margin of 58 to 42 percent, people said “hurt.”

In fact, by a margin of 57 to 43 percent, voters want Biden to provide Israel with the weapons needed to finish the job in Rafah.

You might be wondering why, with these kinds of numbers, Biden is so stridently anti-Israel?

The answer is not complicated…

The Democrat party has invited, welcomed, and accepted Jew-haters into its coalition. After chasing away all the Normal People over the last 20 years, Democrats had to make up those voters somewhere else, so Democrats embraced America’s antisemites. Jew-haters are especially important in the vital swing state of Michigan, where a large population of Jew-hating Arabs lives. Biden needs those votes to win reelection in November and is willing to see Israel destroyed if that’s what it takes to win a second term.

Why would anyone be surprised by this? These are the same Democrats who release violent criminals into poor neighborhoods, want to abort babies even after they are born, and encourage the permanent mutilation of children to appease the trans loons.

Democrats are demonic. Of course, they want to see God’s chosen people exterminated.

