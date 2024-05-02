Torres: Colleges Indoctrinate Students into ‘Hatred’ for America and We Can’t Succeed on ‘Self-Loathing’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) stated that he fears “college campuses are indoctrinating the next generation of Americans with, not only hatred for Israel, but also hatred for their own country, and I’m not aware of a civilization in human history that has succeeded on the strength of self-loathing.”

Torres said, “Look, extremism is not an exclusively left-wing phenomenon. There’s extremism both on the far right and on the far left and we have an obligation to condemn extremism, no matter what form it takes and no matter what ideological direction from which it comes. So, I’ve been consistent in speaking out against both the far left and the far right.”

Co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin then asked, “Congressman Torres, what do you think about the professors at Columbia who are engaged in this activity, which may very well be different, you may put them in a different category than the students. Do you think they should go?”

Torres responded, “Look, if you have either a professor or a student who’s violating university policy or breaking the law, there should be accountability, there should be consequences, of course. And I’m concerned that our college campuses are indoctrinating the next generation of Americans with, not only hatred for Israel, but also hatred for their own country, and I’m not aware of a civilization in human history that has succeeded on the strength of self-loathing.”

