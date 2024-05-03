Bowman: Some Dems Aren’t Embracing Spirit of Democracy by Opposing Protests

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) stated that some Democrats aren’t “embracing the spirit of liberal democracy” with their position on the campus demonstrations.

Bowman said, “Young people are frustrated, they are angry, they are concerned, they don’t want Trump. But they want the president to do more and say more. And they feel like the president is not listening to them. That’s what I’m hearing from constituents in my district, that’s what I’m hearing from young people across the country. Even before October 7, they were pushing Biden on climate justice, right? These are young people who have been born and raised and nurtured in an era of social justice movements, from Occupy Wall Street to Black Lives Matter to now protesting the war in Gaza. They’re tired of the forever wars, they are tired of mass incarceration, they’re tired of us being a wealthy nation without universal health care, … they’re sick and tired. … But this is what they’re supposed to do. This is America. America is supposed to be the country that pushes for liberal democracy. And whenever we’re not doing our job as older folk, particularly in Congress, young people have to remind us of what the heck we’re supposed to be doing.”

Host Alex Wagner then asked, “Do you think there’s unanimity in the Democratic Party in terms of embracing the spirit of liberal democracy and protest?”

Bowman responded, “No.”

