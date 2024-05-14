Marshall: ‘November Can’t Get Here Soon Enough’

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) lamented the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. economy.

The Kansas Republican lawmaker expressed his desire for the November elections to get here and initiate a presidential change.

“[T]he young people I talked to are very frustrated,” he said. “They’re spending $1,000 more each month just to get by, just for their groceries, their rent, that type of thing. They’ve seen the cost of a new mortgage double under Joe Biden as well. The number one concern for young folks is their safety and security and the economy. Inflation is killing them. This is the worst economy of my professional lifetime right now. They’re feeling the pinch of it. They’re ready for a change.”

“I mean, it’s amazing to me,” FBN host Maria Bartiromo responded. “It’s all politics, and it’s quite exhausting to hear over and over again, like whatever group it is, well, the President aligns with the black community, the President aligns. He grew up in Puerto Rico. I mean, all this stuff, and we all know that it’s just because it’s an election year. Now, she is saying it about young people.”

“Yeah. So, he is doing things,” Marshall replied. “Listen again, don’t listen to what he says. Watch what he does. And his actions are killing the economy. Increased regulations, those are killing small businesses and they’re hurting young people the most. So, that’s the number one issue. You can talk what you want to about different issues, but the number one concern for young folks and really for everybody, safety and security and the economy. Joe Biden is on his way out. November can’t get here soon enough.”

