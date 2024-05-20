MSNBC’s Reid: Seems Like Biden Admin. ‘Wants Soft Regime Change’ in Israel

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid stated that “it feels like the Biden administration wants soft regime change” in Israel and that the administration appears to be “sort of openly supporting Netanyahu’s chief rival, who said he will leave the government if they don’t have a plan for the post-war Gaza.” But they also have contradicted this position by supporting Netanyahu against the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against him.

Reid said, “[I]t baffles my mind, because, on the one hand, it feels like the Biden administration wants soft regime change. They seem to be sort of openly supporting Netanyahu’s chief rival, who said he will leave the government if they don’t have a plan for the post-war Gaza. And then on the other hand, they wrench right back to embracing him when he’s in trouble. I don’t understand it. If he’s in this kind of trouble and they don’t want him in anymore — Netanyahu — why not just let go?”

Reid further agreed with Quincy Institute Executive Vice President Trita Parsi when he argued that Netanyahu has an incentive to get himself into trouble to get Biden to support him.

