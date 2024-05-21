McCaskill: ‘Scary’ Trump ‘Celebrates’ the Dark Corners of Dictatorship

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Tuesday on “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump was “scary” because he celebrates “the dark corners of dictatorship.”

McCaskill said, “I don’t think we do enough of is talking about how Trump is worse today than he was in 2020 and much worse than he was in 2016. The things he says are more extreme. He celebrates more the dark corners of dictatorship. He says he would eliminate the Constitution. He brags about using the military in a domestic way in our country. Not against foreign enemies, but here against people in this country. He talks about deporting 15 million people, ignoring what the current law is in this country in terms of their status. So it is really much worse than it was before. He brags about how he will no longer have anybody around him that is not willing to go as far as he wants to go. I mean, this is really scary stuff.”

She added, “There are important leaders in the military that are retired now that I believe have a duty to speak up at this moment, including John Kelly. I know John Kelly. I think at his core he is a good man. I think he thought he was doing the right thing, serving Donald Trump, and I think he tried to stick to his principles in spite of the headwinds he faced in that position. Mattis is the same, Milley is the same. It would be very powerful for these retired top military leaders to begin to sound the alarm to the American people.”

