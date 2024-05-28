Meacham Derides Trump Supporters; Claims They Suspend Reason, History, Custom and Values

Historian Jon Meacham said on Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump supporters suspend reason, history, customs, and values in voting for him.

Scarborough said, “This is another thing I have never been able to figure out. The very people who spent their entire life, you know, beating their chests self-righteously about their patriotism, telling the left that they don’t love America, you know, America, love it are to leave it. These are the very people who are supporting a man who denigrates the memory of those who have served and sacrificed all for America.”

Meacham said, “Yeah, I think about this, as you do, all the time. I think part of it is this odd decision that a lot of people have made, that politics and Trump is really about the contest and not about the substance. It’s about winning at any cost. There is a suspension of reason, of history, of custom, of the values that you’re talking about, that many of these folks have embodied, but, somehow or another, when you move into the realm of Trump, it’s as if gravity has been repealed.”

He added, “That’s the decision they made as part of this perennial struggle now that has become politics as this form of really a sick kind of entertainment.”

