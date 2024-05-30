FNC’s Gowdy: This Is the Only Time Bragg Was Ever Eager to Prosecute Someone

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Fox News host and former Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy reacted to the conviction of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump by stating that the Trump trial is the only time Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has ever shown any sort of particularly strong desire to prosecute crimes because Bragg hasn’t seemed eager to prosecute shoplifting, theft, or assaults and is only zealous about “alleged hush money to keep someone quiet about a sexual encounter.”

Gowdy said, “[T]he best revenge is success. If you want a justice system that doesn’t elect a District Attorney who promises to go after a political opponent, then you need to win at the ballot box. Alvin Bragg, name me another crime that he’s gotten really really exercised about. It’s not shoplifting, it’s not stealing, it’s not hitting people on the street, it is alleged hush money to keep someone quiet about a sexual encounter. That’s what really gets his attention.”

He added that Bragg is a bad District Attorney who acts more like a defense lawyer than a prosecutor, but he blames voters for electing people like him to after people whose politics they don’t like.

