Jill Biden: Companies Are Lowering Prices Due to Market and Because Joe Told Them to

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” First Lady Jill Biden argued that companies like Target and Walmart are lowering prices because President Joe Biden told them to and he’ll continue to tell CEOs to lower their prices, but also stated that other companies like McDonald’s brought down their prices because “they’re responding to you” the customer, but “We can’t have this corporate greed.”

Biden said, “[I]t’s what Joe is doing. So, you’re right, inflation is down. But recently, he’s been meeting with CEOs of the major companies like Target and Walmart and grocery stores to say, you have to bring down these prices, and they’ve responded. They’ve responded, yes, it was just in The New York Times last week. So, he’s going to continue doing this, talking to CEOs, and, look, you probably heard last week, the head of McDonald’s said, we’re going to bring the prices down on the meals, and then, I think it was Burger King that said, okay, we’re going to do it too, because they’re responding to you. We can’t have this corporate greed. We have to get control of it. And so, Joe is working on that every single day, Joy, every day.”

