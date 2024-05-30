Norm Eisen: It Would Be ‘Special Treatment’ if Trump Not Sentenced to Prison

Brookings Institution senior fellow Norm Eisen said Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that it would be “special treatment” if former President Donald Trump is not sentenced to prison after his guilty verdict in the New York business document trial.

Eisen said, “He made me look at ten 10,000 New York falsifying business records cases and here’s what I discovered. Yes. That in the most serious FBR are cases a sentence of imprisonment is routinely imposed. This is the most serious falsifying business records case in the history of the state of New York. I think Alvin Bragg is gonna ask for a sentence of incarceration and I think Judge Merchan will very seriously weigh that.”

Burnett said, “So the special treatment, you’re saying, would be if you were not given a prison sentence?”

Eisen said, “Right. And I think Judge Merchan will look at the case that we have debated this for years. Alvin Bragg put on an election interference case.”

He added, “That’s what 12 Americans just found that Donald Trump engaged in a conspiracy to interfere with the 2016 election and covered it up. That’s how you get a felony, the underlying blind conspiracy. That is as serious a crime tampering with American democracy as you can have. The judge knows that. So I think serious risk of jail sentence, not serving.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN