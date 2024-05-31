Raskin: Pro-Trump Republicans ‘Surrender Critical Thinking Skills’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump’s supporters were “perfectly willing to surrender critical thinking skills.”

Raskin said, “Well, Donald Trump has been like a psychological and cognitive stress test for the Republican Party, and so many of them have failed. Not all of them, not Liz Cheney, not Mitt Romney. There are a lot of them who have said no. They don’t want to go down the road of becoming members of a cult of authoritarian personality. But at this point, many of them are perfectly willing to surrender critical thinking skills and everything they know about the legal system and everything they know about political science and simply give themselves over to the cult of Trump.”

He added, “I mean, imagine if Trump woke up and decided, ‘All right, the game is over, I’m going to admit all of these crimes, all of these offenses against the Constitution.’ What would they do at that point? Would they still be yelling, ‘No, no, let’s stick with Trump, let’s keep going down the road to authoritarianism?’ But it shows that they’re really acting like members of a religious cult who are sleeping on the basement floor someplace just listening to the tapes of a cult leader.”

