Speaker Johnson: It’s ‘Extraordinary’ How Dems Flipped from Bashing Alito to Demanding Blind Respect for Courts

On Friday’s “Mark Levin Show,” Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) stated that there is “an extraordinary double standard” in how Democrats pivoted from openly undermining the credibility of and attacking Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito over flags at his house to now demanding unquestioned agreement with the ruling in 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s trial, which was overseen by Judge Juan Merchan, who made pro-Biden donations in 2020.

After host Mark Levin responded to President Joe Biden’s criticisms of Republican critiques of the New York ruling by recapping various attacks on the Supreme Court by Democrats, like Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and by Biden himself, Johnson said, “[I]t’s such an extraordinary double standard, they don’t even seem to recognize how absurd it is. The left has been apoplectic about Justice Alito, speaking of that, they’ve just [insisted] that he’s got to recuse himself from future cases at the court because his wife waved a flag at their home. And yet, the Judge in Manhattan was an open Biden donor, clearly a supporter of the opponent of the defendant that’s in his court. … The whole thing just smacks of corruption.”

