‘How Dare You?’: Ana Navarro Accuses Rubio of Referencing Fidel Castro to Suck Up to Trump

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is using the struggle of Cubans during the communist regime of Fidel Castro to suck up to former President Donald Trump.

On Fox News, Rubio said, “This is the quintessential show trial. This is what you see in communist countries. This is what I grew up having people in this community tell me about that happened in the days of the Castro revolutions. Obvious those led to executions, and this on the other hand is an effort to interfere in an election.”

Navarro said, “How dare you, Marco? How dare you? 5600 Cubans at least were shot in front of firing squads. Another 1200 were shot and died because of extra-judicial hearings.”

How dare you use their name in vain so you can suck up to this man? I know you want to be his vice president, but don’t you dare use the name of these people who died protecting freedom and compare our U.S. judicial system to what happens in Cuba, what happens in Nicaragua, what happens in Venezuela!”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Let me ask because I don’t understand. All my life, I have heard the Cuban people say, we never want to see that. We’re going to make sure it never happens here. How can they not recognize when the man says, ‘I’m going to be this guy?’ What’s — what are we missing?”

