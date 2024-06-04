NBC’s Vitali: ‘Re-Hashing’ COVID Origins Doesn’t Answer How We Can Better Prepare for Next Pandemic

On Monday’s edition of NBC’s “Top Story,” NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali stated that the questions by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic to Dr. Anthony Fauci on the lab leak theory of COVID origins weren’t answering the question “that I was hoping to learn, and frankly, that the committee needed to learn,” about if we’re better prepared for another public health crisis and that this “re-hashing” is “not exactly a forecasting in how we could be better prepared for the next one.”

Vitali said, “I think the big question that I was hoping to learn, and frankly, that the committee needed to learn, too, is, are we better prepared now for whatever the next public health crisis is, whatever the next pandemic is, if and when it comes? And candidly, not much time was spent on that. Instead, it ended up being a lot of looking back, specifically at the origins of the coronavirus itself, but also, the certain regulations that were put in place around social distancing and masking, all of that a re-hashing, not exactly a forecasting in how we could be better prepared for the next one.”

