Psaki: Biden Knows Border Chaos Is One of His ‘Biggest Vulnerabilities’

MSNBC host Jen Psaki said Wednesday on “Morning Joe” that President Joe Biden issued an executive order on immigration because it was one of his “biggest vulnerabilities” politically.

Psaki said, “I think there are a couple of things that are true at the same time. One, the system at the border is broken for a range of reasons, including security being broken at the border, the wall is not going to fix it. Technology is advanced, I would say, over the past couple of decades. There is lots of technology that can be used to secure the border. That’s part of what needs to happen. If you’re in the minds of the White House, you want to do that. Also pairing with a more humane asylum system, which is completely broken and unfair to the people who are seeking asylum.”

She added, “Politically, this is one of the biggest vulnerabilities and regardless of who’s mad about the details of what’s in here and what isn’t in here, it’s a political vulnerability for the president and his campaign. They know that. They knew they would have to do something like an executive order before the election politically as well. And that’s what we’re seeing play out.”

