Biden Says He Has Ruled Out a Pardon for Son

President Joe Biden said Thursday on ABC’s “World News Tonight” that he would not pardon his son Hunter if he is found guilty in his federal cases during an interview in Normandy, France, where the president is commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The president’s only surviving son, Hunter, is on trial in Delaware on three felony charges for false statements to obtain a firearm in 2018 while allegedly addicted to drugs, and he is also scheduled to stand trial on federal tax charges in September in California.

Anchor David Muir asked, “As we sit here in Normandy, your son Hunter is on trial. I know that you can not speak about an ongoing federal prosecution, but let me ask yo, will you accept the juries outcome no matter what it is?”

Biden said, “Yes.”

Muir asked, “Have you ruled out a pardon for your son?”

Biden said, “Yes.”

