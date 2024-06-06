Dem Rep. Bera: Biden Put Ball in ‘Netanyahu’s Court’ on Ceasefire, Even Though Hamas Has No Reason for a Ceasefire

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) stated that President Joe Biden’s announcement on the parameters of a possible deal for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war last week was an “important” move by the President that “puts the ball squarely in…Prime Minister Netanyahu’s court” even though there is not really any motivation that he can see for the military wing of Hamas and its leader, Yahya Sinwar, to agree to a ceasefire.

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “What are you hearing on your committee? Are we closer or further away from a ceasefire today?”

Bera answered, “I think we’re closer to a deal today. I think what President Biden did last Friday was important, put out the contours of the deal, the various phases. And I think it then puts the ball squarely in Benjamin — Prime Minister Netanyahu’s court. But then the big variable…was Mr. Sinwar, who runs the military wing of Hamas. And I’m not sure what his motivation is for a ceasefire, but that certainly does put a lot of pressure on them.”

Bera added that he doesn’t think Netanyahu should address Congress because there’s a war and the issue is so divisive.

