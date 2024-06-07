Hawley: ‘These Are the People Who Are Burning Down Every Institution that Stands in Between Their Way and Power’

On Thursday’s “The Ingraham Angle” on the Fox News Channel, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) warned about the extraordinary lengths the American left and Democrats will go to achieve power.

He said it was not just former President Donald Trump but the pro-life movement as well.

“Senator, it’s like jail Trump, because he’s going to jail us,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Have you ever heard of a more ludicrous framing of an election that people care about the issues of inflation, the economy and the border?”

“It is so tired, Laura, because they said the same thing in 2020,” Hawley replied. “They said the same thing in 2016. But now, of course, they’ve actually done it. I mean, they are trying to put Trump in jail. Let’s not forget, he’s been indicted. What is it? Sixty-four separate indictments? I mean, these are the people who are burning down every institution that stands in between their way and power.

“And by the way, it’s not only Trump. I mean, where’s the FBI showing up?” he continued. “They’re showing up at pro-life demonstrator’s doors, they’re sending SWAT teams to come and grab pro-life demonstrators and then put them on trial, put them behind bars. Absolutely, for years, the message the Biden people are sending is and have sent for years is if you oppose them, they will try to jail you. So, it’s hilarious to hear them now say, oh, Donald Trump will do it. They’re the ones who are doing it, which is why they need to go.”

