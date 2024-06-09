Whitmer: Trump ‘Flouts the Law,’ ‘Just Got Caught’

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump defied the law and got caught.”

Host Dana Bash said, “I want to talk a little bit about what we heard from the vice president, Kamala Harris, who was speaking in your state last night, in Detroit, and she said, ‘Donald Trump thinks he is above the law and this should be disqualifying for anyone who wants to be president of the United States.’ What do you think?”

Whitmer said, “I think that the fact of the matter is, we know under this democracy, no one is above the law. Everyone is held into account. We have a system of jurisprudence that we have to have confidence. And then, when you take that oath of office, we expect our leaders to live up to up to that oath. Then, this former president is now a convicted felon. He is the standard bearer, unfortunately for the Republican Party in this moment. This is a high-stakes election where you’ve got someone who flouts the law and cheats and just got caught and someone who has, over the course of his lifetime, made serving the public the only thing that he is focused on. He has delivered for the American people, and we’ve got a stark decision in front of us. I really think that people need to take this moment very seriously and get out and vote because this is high stakes.”

