Pelosi: Trump and His Toadies ‘Trying to Do Revisionist History on January 6’

In the wake of newly released video of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) acknowledging she should have asked for a National Guard presence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the former House Speaker said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump and his “toadies” were trying to make a revisionist history on the events that day at the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi said, “The fact is that the president of the United States, the former president, and his toadies do not want to face the facts. They’re trying to do revisionist history on January 6. But we cannot let us be dragged into their again false impression of what happened that day. They know what happened that day. They know how serious it is and was and continues to have an impact on our country, and yet they want to call the people who were in there hostages. Last night I received the Lincoln Award. I was so proud of receiving that. And I said in my remarks, Lincoln built the dome on the Capitol. He insisted that it be built during the Civil War so that it could show the resilience of America.”

She continued, “And to see these people coming through the Capitol with their foul deeds and foul actions, waving Confederate Flags and Nazi flags under Lincoln’s Dome was so shameful. And yet this president who incited, this former president who incited this insurrection would not send the National Guard for hours. People were harmed. People were killed, that died one way or another. And what did he do but try to deny that any of it happened. This is a terrible thing. But let us not take away the attention of what we need to do to go forward. We have to unify our country. We have to bring people together in a way, in a way that honors the vision of our founders. The sacrifice of our men and women in uniform as well as the aspirations of our children.”

Pelosi added, “I just came back from D-Day in Normandy to see our veterans there on the 80th anniversary, some of the youngest of them were 97, some over 100. They fought for our freedom and yet you see how it is being denigrated by the former president and his Republican toadies.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN