Chuck Todd: Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict ‘Really Good Day for the American System’

NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd said Tuesday on MSNBC’s coverage of the Hunter Biden guilty verdict that it was a “really good day for the American system.”

Todd said, “There are not many countries in the world where the son or daughter of said country would get prosecuted in their judicial system. This is how different America is, and I do think this is a really good day for the American system. Okay, that, you know what, it really does try to operate. Nobody says it’s perfect. We have plenty of flawed individuals in the Judicial Branch and we learn more and more about them every day. And the system itself, the whole idea of it, today in that sense was a good day.”

He continued, “Think about this. He got convicted by a jury in Delaware. The Bidens, they’re arguably the most well-known family in the state of Delaware, perhaps responsible for so many things that Delaware has from the government today, so the location of this guilty verdict mattered.”

Todd added, “Our system is different. There is a fairness to it where we really do aspire that nobody is above the law. I think it’s possible that there is a contrast here that the public may see between how Trump and his partisans handle the rule of law versus how Biden and his partisans handle the rule of law.”

