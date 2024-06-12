George Conway: ‘Republican Party Has Become Addicted to Lies Under Trump’

Attorney George Conway said Wednesday on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live” that the Republican Party was addicted to lies under former President Donald Trump.

Conway said, “We’ve seen inflammatory rhetoric from the Trump campaign is fundraising emails and other contexts in the past but this idea of a guillotine, I mean, it does not seem to be any depth to which the Trump campaign will not sink in order to raise money and what this is.”

He added, “The Republican Party has become addicted to lies under Trump and this is just an example. The pretense that Donald Trump cares about the Constitution of pretense that he didn’t try to overthrow the Constitution, the pretense that as Donald Trump has been saying, the people who went up to Capitol Hill in January 6 were are and then were prosecuted or hostages in light of that, it’s just impossible to say that Donald Trump, with any honesty to say that Donald Trump supports the Constitution. It is impossible to say that. Speaker Johnson manages to do that and he does that because Republicans just lie casually now. And that’s just become a way of life for the Republican Party.”

