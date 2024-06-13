‘I Was Sitting Right Next to Him’: House Speaker Johnson Says He Didn’t Hear Trump Take a Shot at Milwaukee

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he did not hear former President Donald Trump take a shot at the city of Milwaukee during a Capitol Hill appearance earlier in the day.

The claim that Trump took a shot at Milwaukee came from Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman.

Johnson said he never heard it and said he was sitting next to the former president.

TRUMP TO HOUSE REPUBLICANS: “Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 13, 2024

“I didn’t hear it and I was sitting right next to him,” Johnson said. “I introduced him this morning at breakfast where he started the day. He spoke for an hour without notes, Sean. He can stand up there and hold court as long he wants. As you know, President Trump is on his A-game. And I’m telling you, in the room this morning, there was energy, enthusiasm, excitement. We had colleagues in there, Sean, who were commenting after his visit was this morning, the House Republicans, that — that they haven’t been this excited about the future of our country in 40 years. That’s what one of my colleagues told me.”

“Look, there’s a palpable energy,” he added. “In his words, something said this morning, he said: Something is happening in America and we see it. There’s a demographic shift going on and all these different segments of the population.

We’re headed for a great November. We have to run like we’re ten points behind, but I’m convinced Donald J. Trump is going to get a second term as president. We’re going to retake the Republican majority in the Senate and we’re going to grow the House majority in the House, and that’s going to be a good day for America.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor