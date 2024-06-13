MSNBC Donny Deutsch: Republican Voters Are ‘The Real Problem’

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch said Thursday on “Morning Joe” that Republican voters were “the real problem” because they were behind former President Donald Trump’s popularity in the polls.

Commentator Mike Barnicle said, “The GOP is, as I knew it, as you knew it, as young as you are, as everyone knew it, it’s gone, it disappeared. This stuff has been going on for eight years. Eight years we’ve been going through this dance with various Republicans, Donny, spinelessness to lack of character to complete duplicity to fraud. One political party gone, diminished, means nothing to a lot of people today. I don’t know how you rebrand that.”

Deutsch said, “The real problem is not the party itself, it’s the voters who are subscribing to the party, 74 million of them last time around. This time Trump is ahead in the polls, not by a lot. The real question and the thing that’s the most troubling, and I know a lot of these Trump voters, is the party speaks for itself. They’re transparent. We see it. Other than Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, I don’t think — and now you saw Paul Ryan —I don’t think there is a Republican that has spoken outside of or against their fearless leader.”

He added, “So what is it about, at this point, half the country that says, ‘that’s my party, I’ll vote for that, that works for me’? That’s the troubling part. It’s beyond the party. It’s the voters that are subscribing to it. That keeps me up at night.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN