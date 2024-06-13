PA Gov. Shapiro: ‘Profoundly and Pathetically Weak People’ Support Trump

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Republican supporters of former President Donald Trump are “profoundly and pathetically weak people.”

Shapiro said, “When Donald Trump sued us to try to first stop people from voting then had their votes count, he and his allies sued us 42 times. We went 43-0. We had a free and fair, safe and secure election. Then look at the ballot box while Donald Trump squeaked out a victory in 2016 in Pennsylvania by just over 40,000 votes, in every subsequent election, either Donald Trump or his hand picked candidate lost. They lost for governor, hey lost for United States Senate, Hell, they even lost for school board in some cases. This is a guy who has lost every step of the way, yet these people keep following him.”

He continued, “I had to laugh today when some of those senators were like standing up there applauding him. The same people that were saying after January 6th that he didn’t have a place there, that he had stoked violence against them. Now they’re lining up and just showing themselves to be profoundly and pathetically weak people who don’t swear allegiance to a flag, but to Donald Trump.”

Shapiro added, “They are people who have lost really just the sort of core vision of you know, Reagan’s Republican Party, the Republican Party that you worked for in a really noble and honorable way. That’s all out the window. Now, they just look straight to that one man. A man who has delivered them loss after loss after loss here in Pennsylvania and across the country. Why they continue to follow him in many ways is a reflection on just the weak people that they are more than anything else.”

