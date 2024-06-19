Jane Fonda: If ‘Orange Man’ Wins, We Will Not Have a Livable Future

Actress and activist Jane Fonda said on Tuesday in CNN’s “The Situation Room” that if former President Donald Trump is elected in November, we will not have a livable future.

Fonda said, “The elections in November or existential really, who wins in November is going to determine whether we have a livable future. It’s as simple as that. There’s a very stark choice it’s not that I’m 100% happy with President Biden but he’s someone that we can work with, that the American people can work with.”

She added, “So because I think that this election is so important, it’s existential. I decided that I was going to throw in with the campaign.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “So let me follow up. Jane is, is your support for President Biden more about supporting him or stopping Donald Trump.”

Fonda said, “It’s a little of both. I’ve known Joe Biden for a long time.”

She added, “I’m primarily a climate activist and you know, this I guess the best way that I can describe what will happen if the orange man is elected. as we know, because we read papers recently, he invited all the ceos of the big oil companies to meet with him at Mar-a-Lago and he basically said, if you give me $1 billion, I will cut all the climate regulation since that you don’t like clean air, clean water. All these things really protect the American people. That’s why I really want to elect Joe Biden because we’re running out of time. I have grandchildren. I won’t be around to see the worst of it, but we have to confront the climate crisis and we have to do it fast.”

