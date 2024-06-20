Biden Fundraiser Host McAuliffe: Putin-Kim Meeting This Week Shows Trump’s Policy Failed — Biden Is Strong

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” former Democratic Virginia Gov. and former DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe, who hosted a fundraiser for President Joe Biden earlier this week, argued that the meeting earlier this week between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, where the two nations bolstered relations with each other, is an indictment of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s policy on North Korea while Biden has “put NATO back together.” And has also “put the United States out there to protect this fledgling democracy” in Ukraine.

McAuliffe said Biden “put NATO back together. The President, fighting for Ukraine, where I recently visited. Those troops love America, they love Joe Biden, because he put the United States out there to protect this fledgling democracy. … Here’s what you had with Donald Trump, four years, foreign policy, tried to run down NATO, ran down African countries, banned Muslims, bear-hugged a North Korean dictator. And what did we get for any of this? Nothing. Putin yesterday was in North Korea getting more military armaments to fight to defeat Ukraine, which is a fledging, new democracy. So, how’d that work out for you, Donald Trump?”

