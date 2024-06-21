Adams: ‘I Respect’ Bragg Dropping Some Columbia Chaos Charges, He Decided School Will Handle Those He Couldn’t I.D.

On Friday’s broadcast of New York’s 1010 WINS’s “The PM Rush,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stated that he respects Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision to drop some charges relating to the disorder at Columbia University and Bragg decided that with “those who couldn’t — he couldn’t get proper I.D. from that the school, Columbia, is going to be addressing that on a local level.” And “I’m going to continue to make sure that those who break the law, the police officers are going to enforce the law.”

Adams said, “There [are] various level[s] to the criminal justice system. The one that I control is the law enforcement aspect of it. But we have the judicial system and we have prosecutors. And I respect each area of how they’re going to handle to keep the public safety in our city. I had communication with D.A. [Bragg]. He’s still prosecuting those who assaulted police officers, and he made a determination based on those who couldn’t — he couldn’t get proper I.D. from that the school, Columbia, is going to be addressing that on a local level. But I respect his decision. And I’m going to continue to make sure that those who break the law, the police officers are going to enforce the law.”

