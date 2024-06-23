Graham: Senate Colleagues Trying to ‘Destroy’ Conservative Supreme Court

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News Sunday” that his Senate colleagues were trying to “destroy” the conservative majority at the Supreme Court.

Graham said, “The worst thing that happened is for the United States Senate and the House to determine what cases the Supreme Court hears. The bill that he talked about was killed on the floor of the Senate because it would allow lower court judges to determine when a Supreme Court Justice should be recused. It was a constitutional overreach. They’re trying to micromanage the Roberts court.’ They’re trying to destroy Alito and Thomas because they don’t like the fact they are conservative judges.”

He continued, “Donald Trump changed the court. They’re squealing like stuck pigs because the Supreme Court is no longer a political body. It is actually looking at the Constitution and making constitutionally sound decisions versus political decisions. That’s the problem liberals have with the court.”

Graham added, “So if Democrats can’t convince you there’s something that wrong with the court, they’re going to lose because most Americans believe they’re not safer under President Biden than they were Trump. Chris Coons, a dear friend, said that there’s a good case to be made that you’re safer today than you were when President Trump was president. If you believe that, you shouldn’t be allowed to drive. That’s silly. That’s dangerously wrong.”

