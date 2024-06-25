Dem Rep. Garamendi: Dems Attack Justice System Too, and That Harms Democracy, Other Dems Should Call It Out

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) stated that while Republicans do it more, there are plenty of Democrats who “go after the system of justice in the United States by claiming that it is corrupt and immoral and wrong.” And “the result of all of that is the reality that the American people lose confidence in the system, and that then leads to the opportunity for our democracy to fail.” Garamendi also stated that Democrats should call out other Democrats who attack the justice system.

Host Dan Abrams said, “What do you make of my critique, let me start on the Democratic side, of all of these Democrats, who, the minute they get charged, they blame race, they blame politics, or whatever the case may be.”

Garamendi responded, “Well, that sounds like the family in which I grew up in. There were seven of us, and when one or another one of us did something wrong, we would always blame somebody else to try to remove ourselves from the line of fire. The reality is, here, there is substance to the accusations, and those — that substance has to be worked out through the traditional, appropriate legal process. The investigators, yeah, they found some problems in each one of these cases. And in each one of these cases, it is being worked out through the appropriate process of law. The problem arises when so many, Democrats, and particularly, the Republicans now, since Donald Trump has the national stage, go after the system of justice in the United States by claiming that it is corrupt and immoral and wrong. The reality — the result of all of that is the reality that the American people lose confidence in the system, and that then leads to the opportunity for our democracy to fail.”

Abrams then said, “I agree with you, entirely. But I guess as I dug into this more, and I saw how all these Democrats were also blaming the DOJ, that I felt that there was some level of accountability that Democrats ought to have with other Democrats to say, look, don’t do that, don’t start blaming the DOJ for your problems.”

Garamendi responded, “Well, you’re correct. I think I just did that. And I think that there are others that will say that. The fact of the matter is, that there’s some substance to the charges, otherwise there would be no charges. You take a look at the Mar-a-Lago case and the issue of the classified documents, there was substance there. … But the overarching problem here is that all of this, Democrat and Republican, particularly on the Republican side now, because of the national stage that they then have, those issues on the Democratic side, with the exception of Hunter Biden, all those are all local, they don’t have the national stage. Nevertheless, those are important. But on the national stage, what is happening is a loss of confidence in our judicial system.”

