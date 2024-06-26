Warnock: Dems Are In Spiritual Battle Against ‘Those Who Want Us to See Each Other as Enemies’

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that Democrats were in a “spiritual battle” against Republicans who wanted them “to see each other as enemies.”

Warnock said, “I can tell you that black voters are not going to show up and vote for Donald Trump, not in any big numbers. We will see the polls go up and down between now and November. The truth is most Americans really aren’t paying much attention until after Labor Day. So, we will continue to make the case that really, we are talking about the soul of our country. We are, I believe, in a spiritual battle between those who want us to see each other as enemies, to turn on each other, and the forces in our country that would have us turn toward each other, and build a nation that is strong enough, broad enough in this vision to embrace all of us.”

He added, “People are struggling. I think the whole nation is struggling with what I call a low-grade fever after three years of a pandemic, prior to that, 20 years of war. I think there are some days you wake up in the morning and there’s just this numb feeling, and the question is, who do you want leading in a time like that? I think we want somebody who has been baptized in his own pain and suffering, has said goodbye to children more than once, has lived a life of service, not a perfect man, but one who has been made better by struggle and who understands the struggles of ordinary people, that is Joe Biden.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN