White House Jokingly Credits President Trump for Stopping Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt joked during Monday’s presser that the president can be credited with Shedeur Sanders’ fifth-round NFL Draft pick.

Sanders certainly had a nail-biting draft last weekend. With so many talking heads in sports media predicting that the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders would be a quick pick in the first round, the young player was disappointed to find that his name was not called at all as expected.

Then came another disappointment: the second round came and went, and he was left out again. Indeed, his name wasn’t called until the fifth round, when the Cleveland Browns finally decided to pick him up.

Many were stunned when Sanders was repeatedly snubbed, and no one was more shocked than President Donald Trump, who scolded the NFL for not picking Sanders.

Consequently, with all that in play, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Leavitt if Trump is ready to take credit for Shedeur’s eventual draft pick.

“All I will say is the president put out a statement, and a few rounds later, he was drafted,” Leavitt said as the room chuckled. “So, I think the facts speak for themselves.”

Trump did, indeed, comment on Sanders’ draft status.

After Thursday’s first round left Sanders standing in wait, Trump jumped to his social media to scold the NFL owners.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player and was even greater in the NFL,” Trump wrote. “He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be “picked” IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

