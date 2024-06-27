Biden Surrogate: Biden Has ‘Finally,’ Dealt with Border in ‘Exactly the Right Way’

On Thursday’s “CNN News Central,” Biden Campaign Advisory Board member Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) responded to a question on how President Joe Biden should handle criticisms that he waited too long to act on immigration by stating that Biden pushed comprehensive reform from the jump and “Biden has dealt with this, finally, in exactly the right way.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “I’m wondering how you think the President should respond to claims from Trump that those actions came too late, in the fourth year of his administration, after we saw record numbers of illegal crossings.”

Pritzker answered, “Look, what we need is comprehensive immigration reform, and that was proposed during both of their terms. Donald Trump rejected that outright. It was Joe Biden that came into office, and, on day one, wanted to have that happen. If we had comprehensive immigration reform, we wouldn’t have the problems that we’re seeing now. Now, I think Joe Biden has dealt with this, finally, in exactly the right way. He proposed a bipartisan solution. And, by the way, Republicans came to the table to work with Joe Biden, as has happened so many times during his term. And it was the Republicans, listening to Donald Trump telling them, walk away, we can make this an issue in this campaign, we don’t care about the negative impact on the American people, let’s just have an issue for 2024. And so, the Republicans walked away. So, this is the kind of person that Donald Trump is. This is the kind of policy that he would pursue, anything that’s good for him, whether it’s bad for the American public or not, that’s what Donald Trump is going to pursue.”

