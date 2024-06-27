Watch: CNN’s Acosta Cuts Off Heated Interview with Pro-Life Activist

CNN host Jim Acosta abruptly ended an interview with a pro-life activist Kristan Hawkins on Thursday’s “News Central” while discussing the abortion drug Mifepristone.

Partial transcript as follows:

ACOSTA: What’s your reaction to this decision?

HAWKINS: Sure. Well, I think President Trump and the GOP needs to take note. The Biden administration continues to make the case to weaponize federal agencies to make abortion a federal issue. But we also see a silver lining in this decision today. If Idaho, while this is tragic, saying Idaho must allow for abortions to prevent infertility, future infertility, the FDA must now change its policy too to do the same. Given their no-test online distribution scheme of chemical abortion pills, which we know harm women’s future fertility, as 15 percent of women of our population are RH negative, and there is no testing now because of the Biden administration and their FDA on these dangerous chemical abortion pills that she’s having these pill abortions. She’s not being tested for RH negative status–

ACOSTA: Haven’t the experts said that Mifepristone is safe for women to use?

HAWKINS: Ask any woman who’s RH negative.

ACOSTA: But haven’t the experts said–

HAWKINS: Ask any woman who’s RH negative. Ask any woman. Excuse me? Ask someone who’s been pregnant, sir! When you’re pregnant, one of the first things they do is they test for RH negative status. Because if you have a miscarriage, if you give birth–

ACOSTA: No, Miss Hawkins–

HAWKINS: If you get in an accident–

ACOSTA: I have to–

HAWKINS: If you have an abortion, you have to be treated immediately.

ACOSTA: I’m sorry, Mifepristone has been proven to be safe. It’s been that way for years. But thank you for coming on. We appreciate it.

HAWKINS: No, it actually hasn’t–

ACOSTA: We want to go to a quick break. Thank you very much. We’ll be right back.