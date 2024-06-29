Chris Matthews: Biden Has ‘Moved to the Left,’ ‘Gotten Woke’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former MSNBC host Chris Matthews stated that President Joe Biden has “moved to the left, and that’s been a problem. And he’s gotten woke and all that stuff, that’s all a problem.”

Matthews said, “I think the people who are going to decide this election are the more moderate Republicans and the more moderate Democrats. We never hear anybody talk about moderate — I’m one. And I’ve got to tell you, I’m a sort of an unhyphenated Democrat. I’m not any special kind of interest group or anything like that. I think the party’s done a pretty good job creating Social Security, Medicare, everything that’s been positive about our country, they did it, and they created the American middle class. And I’ll tell you, they steer progressively, but to the center, and they are certainly not radicals. And the American people are comfortable with them. I think Biden has moved to the left, and that’s been a problem. And he’s gotten woke and all that stuff, that’s all a problem. I think Al Franken should be back in the U.S. Senate. He’s absolutely the best senator there was recently.”

