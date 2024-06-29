Maher, Matthews: Trump Lies and ‘Biden Is Not Smart Enough to Keep up with Him’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher and former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump mixes in lies with truth but “Biden is not smart enough to keep up with him.”

Matthews said about Trump, “I’ve been watching the guy, he is so fast on the trigger. I watched him, he comes up with, well, he pulled out of Afghanistan in a disastrous way. That’s true. He didn’t fire anybody…or any of the generals. That’s all true. Then he’ll throw in, oh, by the way, illegal people can get Medicare and Social Security. No, they can’t. He just throws in the lies. He mixes up the lies with some truth. … Biden is not smart enough to keep up with him. He just can’t keep up with him.”

Maher responded, “Right. Well, that’s the — isn’t that the whole point? Don’t you need a guy to keep up with him? I feel like the whole rationale for Biden running has always been, I’m the only guy who can beat him. Now I think it’s inverted, I think he’s the only guy who could lose to him.”

In another part of the segment, Maher stated about Biden, “a lot of the things he did have helped this country.”

