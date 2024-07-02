Dem Rep. Connolly: ‘There Has to Be More Transparency’ About Biden’s Mental Fitness

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said that while he is not sure whether President Joe Biden should take a mental fitness test and make the results public because he’s suspicious about now subjecting presidential candidates to those kind of mental fitness tests or psychology tests, “there has to be more transparency and more information flowing to the public so that we make informed decisions about our leadership.”

Host Ryan Nobles asked, “Is part of President Biden demonstrating to the country that he has what it takes doing something like taking a mental acuity test, making those results transparent, taking a physical, something along those lines? Would that be productive?”

Connolly answered, “I don’t know. It makes me a little leery that we are now going to be subjecting presidential candidates to mental fitness tests and psychology tests and I think Donald Trump would certainly flunk any kind of psychiatric evaluation if he were to have one. So, maybe we should start there. But, I do think, however, that there has to be more transparency and more information flowing to the public so that we make informed decisions about our leadership.”

