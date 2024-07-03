Dem HI Gov. Green: ‘It Is Wrong’ to Not ‘Trust’ Biden’s Judgment

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “First Move,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) stated that President Joe Biden “has been a public servant longer than anyone else.” And so “It is wrong to not trust his judgment and the judgment of people around him” as to whether or not he’s fit to serve and should stay in the 2024 presidential race.

Host Paula Newton asked, “So, when you’re [on] this phone call in the next hour, what can you bring to the table in terms of what Democrats are telling you in your own state, whether they be donors or regular voters or people worried about down-ballot races?”

Green responded, “I could tell them, look, this is a gentleman who served our country for 5 decades, who has been a public servant longer than anyone else. It is wrong to not trust his judgment and the judgment of people around him, and I know everyone’s got an opinion in every coffee shop, in my family, in the governor’s meetings. That is appropriate. We should all have opinions, but we have put our trust in this gentleman, and he has to make that decision with his inner circle.”

