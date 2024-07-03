Dem Rep. Doggett: ‘A Criminal and His Gang Are About to Take Over Our Government’ if Biden Doesn’t Drop Out

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) said Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central” that if former President Donald Trump wins in November, “a criminal and his gang are about to take over our government.”

Host John Berman said, “With us now is Congressman Lloyd Doggett of Texas, the first elected Democrat in Congress to call for President Biden to step aside in the election. Congressman, thanks for being with us. You made the announcement yesterday. You’re on with Anderson last night talking about this. I’m curious since then, what have you heard from your colleagues and congress, other Democratic members?”

Doggett said, “Well, I’m hearing some positive comments and I’m also hearing some silence. You know, yesterday, in Washington State, and in Maine, two of my colleagues predicted a Donald Trump victory. In between you fed Tim Ryan and a number of other people who are not currently in office expressing concern about the president. My concern is that a criminal and his gang are about to take over our government, and we may never get it back.”

He continued, “What we need is the enthusiasm in the excitement that has been missing there that President Biden has lagged for a year behind Trump. The debate instead of adding momentum added disappointment, and disillusionment the idea of having a new person who might excite all those double haters, that there’s another alternative out there and bring us together would give us a much better chance in the fall than we have right now.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN