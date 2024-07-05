‘It Will End Shortly’: Karl Rove Says Biden Campaign ‘Bleeding Out in Front of Us’

Former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that President Joe Biden’s campaign was “bleeding out” and will end soon.

Rove said, “This has been decided. We made this decision a year ago. If you look at the polls a year ago there were deep doubts he should run again because people already looked at him and said he is not up to the job. Poll after poll after poll said he lacks the cognitive skill and mental stamina to be effective as president, doesn’t have what it takes.”

He continued, “We have seen polls over the last year and a half that before the debate said the American people had deep concerns that he was not ready to serve another four years. I worked in that place seven years. I saw it did when a young man of 54 came into that office and aged over the course of those eight years. We all saw it when Barack Obama in his 40s came in and by the time he left he was gray-headed. Do we really think Joe Biden already suffering as he is is going to be better over the next four years?”

He added, “I bet you he is gone. he is bleeding out. His campaign is bleeding out in front of us and it will end and it will end shortly.”

Rove concluded, “Ordinary Americans have concluded he doesn’t have what it takes to be the president of the United States over the coming four years. At some point the family will put the country first, I think, above their own personal desires to remain in office.”

