Julián Castro: ABC Interview Showed Biden in ‘Denial’ About ‘Decline’

Former Obama administration Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that the ABC News interview with host George Stephanopoulos showed President Joe Biden is in denial about his decline.

Castro said, “I think it is fair to say that he certainly was steadier than we saw him in the debate and more so I think at the rally in the afternoon before he gave this interview today. At the same time, the overwhelming impression that I got from this is that you have a president that is basically in denial, denial about the decline that people can clearly see. They asked him, well, have you declined in the last 3-1/2 years since you became president? He seems to suggest he has not. Denial about the polling, about how far behind he is in the battleground states, how far behind he is, denial about the drumbeat of support for asking him to step aside.”

He added, “When he was asked, what if you lose to Trump, how are you going to feel? And President Biden said well as long as I gave it my all that he would feel okay. That is not good enough for the American people. That is not good enough with the stakes of Donald Trump winning. What people want is to have confidence that whoever Democrats put up can win this election. So, I think he did better tonight but he has a long way to go.”

