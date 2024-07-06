Dem Rep. Quigley: ‘Disturbing’ That Biden Wasn’t Sure if He Watched Debate

During an interview with CNN on Friday, Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL), who called for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race earlier in the evening, said that he thought it was “disturbing” when President Joe Biden had to think about whether he’d watched last week’s presidential debate and wasn’t sure if he had watched it.

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “Has he said anything that convinced you to think differently, that he should stay in the race?”

Quigley responded, “[M]y first reaction is, I’m not the one that needs convincing. It’s the American public, and obviously, they’re going the opposite direction in polling in all the critical states, and beyond. Two of the disturbing points tonight, is when the President was asked if he had watched the debate, he had to think about it and he wasn’t sure he had, didn’t think so, and the other one was…that, he felt as long as he gave it his best effort, that’s all that really matters. With the greatest respect, no, all that really matters is avoiding a second Trump presidency, for all the reasons he stated. So, it’s been a difficult week in a process for me, but I felt it’s necessary. This is not the time for — [for] lack of a better word — cheerleading. It’s about pragmatic politics.”

Later, he added, “I think what takes a spine is to step aside and recognize the President of the United States doesn’t have the vigor necessary to overcome the deficit here.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett