GOP Rep. Lawler: Biden Doesn’t Take Strong Stance Against Antisemites Like Those that Vandalized Dem Rep.’s Office

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) discussed the reported destruction of posters of Israeli hostages outside Rep. Brad Schneider’s (D-IL) office and said that the Biden administration hasn’t taken a strong stance against antisemitism and the “growing” “pro-Hamas” wing of the Democratic Party.

Co-host Julie Banderas said, “This is the sort of thing that’s just become okay in this country. It doesn’t seem that there’s a lot of pushback from the White House either. And whenever we hear anyone from Congress, from the left, talking about it, they refuse to admit that this is just absolute hate in this country. And they almost justify the protesters. And this is why antisemitism has never been worse in this country as it is today. The White House doesn’t seem to take a stance on it.”

Lawler responded, “No question. Look, I passed the Antisemitism Awareness Act just a little over a month ago through the House, 320-91. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the Senate Majority Leader, the highest-ranking Jewish official in American history, is sitting on that bill right now in the Senate, refusing to take it up, which would actually allow us to combat antisemitism on these college campuses. Like Brad, my office has been subject to vandalism. The Code Pink lunatics running around Capitol Hill, screaming at every member who stands up for the State of Israel, it’s disgraceful. But this is what’s happening within the Democratic Party. They have a pro-Hamas, growing group of supporters that are absolutely antisemitic. And I’ll say this, it goes beyond antisemitism and anti-Jew hatred. It really is anti-Americanism, anti-Judeo-Christian values, anti-capitalism, we’re seeing it pick up within the Democratic base, and it needs to be stopped, because it is destructive to our country, and, obviously, the antisemitism is absolutely horrific, what has happened across America.”

