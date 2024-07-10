Biden Co-Chair: He’s Had Cognitive Tests, ‘I Don’t Want Us to Continue to Focus on President Biden’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Cedric Richmond responded to calls for President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test by stating that he gets one every year and “I don’t want us to continue to focus on President Biden.”

Host Ana Cabrera asked, “Finally, quickly, if you will, given the ongoing concerns about his age and the renewed concerns about his cognitive health, why not take a cognitive test like people like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), friends and allies of the President, have suggested?”

Richmond answered, “I think the letter says he takes one every year, and I think the — I’m quite sure the letter said he passed every cognitive test that he was given at his annual physical. So, again, we’re talking about President Biden and a test — and he leads this country, every day — we’re not talking about the danger and the habitual liar, some people could say lunatic on the other side. And so, I don’t want us to continue to focus on President Biden. We’ve seen his accomplishments. He never tried to lead an insurrection, overthrow the government of the United States and wasn’t impeached twice.”

