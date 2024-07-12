Newsom Says ‘Not a Chance’ He’s Replacing Biden — ‘I’m All In’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) dismissed calls for him to replace President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic Party ticket in a preview clip from his interview that will air on “CBS News Sunday Morning.”

Host Robert Costa asked, “You’re not just a surrogate; you’re somebody who’s getting text messages and emails every day to consider running. How do you handle all of that?”

Newsom said, “Delete, delete, delete, delete. Thank you, delete, and rinse, repeat. I’m all in. No daylight.”

Costa asked, “You never even engage in it privately?”

Newsom said, “I know one thing, everything you do in private becomes public. Even private thoughts seem to manifest publicly. So, not a chance.”

