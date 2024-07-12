Top House Armed Services Dem: I’m Concerned About Biden’s Health, But I’ll Back Him, We Can Fix if He Can’t Do Job

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) stated that while he wants President Joe Biden to leave the race, if Biden officially becomes the nominee, “I’m going to come out and say, I’m supporting Joe Biden. … Am I concerned about his health? Yes. I am concerned about his health. I know right now he can do the job. If we get to a point a year from now where he can’t, there’s a process in place for fixing that.”

Smith stated, “[I]f Joe Biden is officially the nominee, I’m going to come out and say, I’m supporting Joe Biden. And I’m supporting Joe Biden because he’s the best candidate in this race, his policies, everything he’s going to do. Am I concerned about his health? Yes. I am concerned about his health. I know right now he can do the job. If we get to a point a year from now where he can’t, there’s a process in place for fixing that. But I’m going to support him because I think his policies are better and because I think Donald Trump is an existential threat to this country.”

